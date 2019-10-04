An East Lampeter Township resident will announce her run to challenge U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District tonight.

Sarah Hammond, 26, said she travels the congressional district every day from one part of Lancaster County to another end of York County in her job as a field hockey coach at Hanover Senior High School.

She said she decided to challenge Smucker for the 11th District seat, as the local Democratic parties hadn’t heard from anyone who would be stepping into the race.

“I'm personally just so fed up with my congressman, our congressman's actions, and even more so his inactions and complacency on a lot of issues,” Hammond said.

This is not the first time Hammond has sought public office. In May 2019, she ran unsuccessfully in a special election for the 33rd state Senatorial District that covers parts of York, Franklin and Cumberland counties.

Smucker’s campaign could not be reached for comment.

Hammond’s top issues are “Medicare for All,” criminal justice reform by decriminalizing and legalizing recreational marijuana and making college free for all.

11th Congressional district

Smucker’s last election was in 2018, when he faced Democrat Jess King in the newly-drawn 11th District. (In February 2018, the state Supreme Court redrew congressional lines after ruling them unconstitutionally gerrymandered.)

The 11th District includes all of Lancaster County and southern York County.

Though King was predicted to give Smucker strong opposition, she lost to him by nearly 50,000 votes or 18% of voters.

The 11th District has been considered a safe GOP seat.

‘Medicare for all’ perspective

Medicare for All is generally thought of as a government-funded program to guarantee health insurance for every American.

Hammond’s approach to the concept comes from her own experiences accessing government programs. When she tore her ACL in high school and her father was between jobs, she didn’t have insurance. She was competing in a PIAA game that helped cover the costs.

Later, while in college at Slippery Rock University, she was drugged and sexually assaulted. It was the follow-up appointments she had with physicians at Planned Parenthood that made the difference for her recovery from the traumatic experience, she said. Planned Parenthood has also served as a resource for her after having several miscarriages during her adult life, she said.

Personal background

Hammond grew up in Hanover in a working class family. Her mother was employed as a manufacturer and her father in the lumber industry.

In addition to coaching, Hammond has also worked in communications and community development positions, she said.

Hammond is a bisexual woman who spends a lot of her time with her friends in the LGBTQIA+ community, she said. She is getting involved with Lancaster Stands Up and is already familiar with York Stands Up, she said.

“I have a lot of different experiences and also had certain privileges that I bring to the table,” Hammond said. “We are hoping to connect the dots between the things that our constituents deserve and the accountability that should be had by our elected officials.”

Hammond will announce her campaign in the pop-up park next to 118 N. Prince Street at 6:30 p.m.