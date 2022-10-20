The East Lampeter Police Department released surveillance footage of a shooting at Budget Host Inn that they continue to investigate.

Officers responded at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 to the hotel on Lincoln Highway East. Officers found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her left leg, police said Thursday.

An initial investigation determined that two men armed with handguns shot multiple times into the closed door of the girl's hotel room and fled before officers arrived, police said.

The surveillance footage released on Thursday shows two men walking towards the inn, standing outside the hotel room and running from the area. The video also includes a video police believe the men got away in. The two men appear to be wearing hoodies and facemasks.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the girl's leg and she was taken to a local hospital. Police said though the girl's injury was serious, it wasn't life-threatening. Police are not releasing her name.

Police don't know if the girl was targeted, but said the public isn't in immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contract the East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.