The FBI has joined East Lampeter Township police as the search for a missing 18-year-old woman enters day 3, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Linda Stoltzfoos, of East Lampeter Township, was last seen in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape on Sunday after church, according police.

"We're making a plea to Linda that if this was a case where she left on her own, that she's not in trouble and to call (the police station) to verify that she's OK," public information officer Lt. Matthew Hess said.

He added that there's been no evidence to support any foul play as of Wednesday afternoon.

Crews continued to search Wednesday, this time staging a few miles away from Hand-in-Hand Fire Company in Upper Leacock Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.

Hundreds of people have volunteered to help in the search, Lt. Rob Eachus said on Tuesday at the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company.

On Monday, Eachus estimated between 250 to 300 people showed up to help look, using a variety of tools like drones, horses, ATVs and regular foot patrols.

On Tuesday at noon, more than 100 volunteers had turned out.

According to the incident list on Lancaster County-Wide Communications, today's search detail began around 8 a.m.