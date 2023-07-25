East Lampeter Supervisor Ethan Demme is leading a passionate push to increase housing stock in one of Lancaster County’s most populated municipalities.

The work is helping East Lampeter emerge as a leader in housing initiatives and could offer a blueprint to other municipalities.

In his 10 years on the board of supervisors, Demme said land use and housing have become among the greatest issues to really “move the needle.” To Demme, local government should be the driving force addressing the county’s housing crisis, which is why he is making it a priority of the township.

“It’s a national crisis; it’s a county crisis. But … this is probably the one issue that local government has the most control to be able to fix,” Demme said.

Outdated zoning laws are usually the cause of stunted progress in housing, Demme said, because developers are limited in where they can build new units. It makes sense, he said, to build housing in areas already suited for development, like along Lincoln Highway East, and supervisors can remove some of the zoning roadblocks that keep that from happening.

East Lampeter has seen staggering population growth in the last 20 years that’s created a housing demand, and housing stock has generally kept up. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the township experienced a 30% population increase from 2000 to 2020, while housing units grew by 27%.

Those rates were smaller at the county level, though they followed a similar pattern with a 17% population increase and 15% boost in housing units during the same period of time.

Housing demand is expected to keep growing, and it could outpace the number of units available. The Lancaster County Coalition for Sustainable Housing found the county needs to build 1,800 units of affordable housing every year for a decade to keep up with the current population growth.

Tammie Fitzpatrick, a member of the Coalition, inspired a lot of Demme’s forward thinking after she gave a presentation on the state of East Lampeter’s housing stock to officials during a township meeting in March. Fitzpatrick said zoning changes are the exact thing the coalition wants to see municipalities pursue.

Increasing housing density

Fitzpatrick’s research found East Lampeter has an overabundance of single-family dwellings, which don’t generate enough tax revenue to offset municipal costs. The goal, she said, should be to increase housing options beyond single-family units to create more revenue and open the door to housing for people of diverse backgrounds.

“(We need) to increase housing affordability with a mix of housing options and look at incremental options to increase density in each zoning district, while maintaining the context of the neighborhood,” Fitzpatrick said.

East Lampeter Chairman John Blowers said the township already has made zoning changes that will create hundreds of new units. Officials gave the green light in 2020 to turn former storefronts at the Shops at Rockvale into 416 apartments. A year later, supervisors approved a 615-unit apartment complex in Greenfield.

Fitzpatrick said East Lampeter is discussing the kinds of changes the coalition likes to see, and she hopes other municipalities will move in the same direction. Given the township’s wide range of property types, from commercial developments to rolling farmlands, the same measured approach to growth should translate well to other diverse townships and boroughs.

“I think (East Lampeter supervisors) are thinking the right way around this, and they’re open to learning from subject matter experts in our community that are engaged in this and are recognizing the role they play in affordable housing,” she said.

East Lampeter was the first municipality to seek out the coalition’s input, Fitzpatrick said, and she wants to present housing solutions at more municipal meetings. She said she hasn’t been contacted by any other officials.

Studying the problem

After Fitzpatrick’s March presentation, the township committed to a yearlong housing needs assessment to analyze the current housing stock and hear recommendations for the future. The work began in June with Philadelphia-based 4Ward Planning Inc. leading the effort as a consultant.

Township Manager Ralph Hutchison expects to receive a report early next year.

Demme wants to see action sooner, though, to make official the changes they all agree are necessary. In June, he proposed an ordinance that would permit smaller developers to create infill housing, which creates units in areas that are already developed, on unused or vacant commercial property.

The idea was tabled by his fellow supervisors, who said they want to see the housing assessment results before making anything legal. Demme said he’s frustrated by the stalled plans, which Fitzpatrick agreed would be a positive next step for the township.

“The big issue to me is we’re in the middle of a housing crisis, and for the (ideas) I consider to be low-hanging fruit, waiting doesn’t make any sense,” Demme said. “If we weren’t in the middle of a housing crisis then, yeah, take your time.”

Blowers said he agrees with Demme’s initiative to redevelop commercial land but believes the township needs a slower approach. Officials need to follow certain processes, he said, which include having multiple conversations with people at the county level over a period of time.

Blowers emphasized the need to keep the township in line with Places2040, the county’s overarching planning document, when considering news ideas. The zoning changes for Rockvale and Greenfield followed the county’s own plans.

“These things all have to be done strategically, meaning you’ve got to take a little bit longer view,” Blowers said. “You’ve got to work a little more collaboratively across the whole region to make sure you’re doing something right.”

Hutchison said it could be “detrimental” to implement significant decisions on housing before the housing needs assessment results are ready.