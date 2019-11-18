A man who served 20 years in prison for sexual assaulting a girl in the early 1990s was recently sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for child pornography.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, investigators found more than 1,700 images of child pornography on Eldon George King's computer last year.

King, 61, of the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East, was charged in February after an investigation found the illegal images. He admitted in a July 2018 interview with investigators to downloading, possessing and printing child pornography.

King pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 to possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was sentenced to 121/2 to 25 years in prison.

King has been registered as a lifetime sex offender under Megan's Law since 2014, according to the registry's database. That time frame would indicate he served about the maximum of his seven to 20 year prison sentence imposed in 1994.

King pleaded guilty in April 1994 to two counts of aggravated indecent assault and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He admitted assaulting a girl when she was 3 and 4 years old.

At his September 1994 sentencing, he apologized to the girl’s family and to all involved, saying he was ashamed at what he did.

