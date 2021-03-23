It took less than 10 minutes for a jury to convict an East Lampeter man of exposing himself to a woman, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Eugene Franklin Wright, 51, was convicted last week on one count of indecent exposure after he was found masturbating in front of his fiancé’s 20-year-old niece in November 2019, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Witness testimony revealed that Wright began texting the woman, who was staying at her aunt’s house, after his fiancé went to bed, prosecutors said. The woman was then awoken in the early morning hours to find Wright unclothed and masturbating within feet of her.

Wright was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail, prosecutors said. President Judge David Ashworth will order a sentence after a background check is completed in several months.

Wright has previously pleaded guilty to various charges in Lancaster and Chester counties since 2004, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, court records show.