For the first time in his political career, John Blowers doesn’t know where to begin.

This is the time of year when Blowers normally would be throwing his name into a hat to get an endorsement from the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for the 2023 election cycle.

Blowers, chairman of the East Lampeter Township board of supervisors, has gone through the process twice now, and it has become a sort of routine for him: Get the endorsement, fight hard in the primaries, then push to the end.

But this time around, if he wants to hold on to his supervisor seat, he’ll have to do it without the help of any party machinery.

On Jan. 7, 2021, emboldened by a riot at the U.S. Capitol the day before, Blowers left the GOP. Now, after a lifetime of Republican loyalty, Blowers doesn’t know the first thing about navigating an election as a registered independent.

Sure, he knows he can scratch the primaries from his usual plans, but Blowers has yet to figure out how to get his name on the ballot. At 56, it’s as if he is starting his political life anew.

Blowers’ move away from the GOP didn’t happen overnight. Every year, he saw himself more and more on the periphery of the party. While politicians were zeroing in on right-wing talking points, Blowers said he wanted to focus on solving problems at the local level.

Then Jan. 6 happened.

“I would equate it to 9/11 and the Challenger explosion,” Blowers said. “I was so stunned and sickened to my core. I knew immediately I wanted to make the statement to my family and friends who have relied on me for 34 years to tell them the truth.”

That statement came in the form of a letter to the county Republican Committee, written jointly with fellow East Lampeter supervisors Corey Meyer and Ethan Demme, who joined him in leaving the GOP.

"The denial of the 2020 election results by members of our party and elected officials in Lancaster County is outrageous," the statement read. "Our neighbors voted, those votes became the certified election results and were upheld by our judicial system. Continuing to deny these facts has damaged our system of government and has fomented the seeds of sedition, resulting in violence in our nation’s Capitol.

“Enough is enough and such behavior cannot be excused or ignored.”

Now Blowers faces another issue he can’t ignore: After more than three decades in local government, should he step back from the job or push forward with a new mindset?

A head for politics

Blowers’ passion for politics started in a Conestoga Valley High School civics class, when he created his own political party for an assignment. There’s still a box buried somewhere in his Strasburg Pike home with all of the founding documents for the SLAP party, aka Students Learning About Politics.

Lisa Landis, Blowers’ wife of over 30 years, said his abilities in government didn’t begin to blossom until the pair attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Landis said it was evident Blowers had a knack for politics despite being a marketing major.

As president of the Interfraternity Council, Blowers regularly engaged in interviews where, Landis said, he spoke passionately about the issues impacting Greek life. He was always up for a debate on the student radio show Landis hosted alongside her other classmates. His fascination with politics landed Blowers a spot on a local team campaigning for George H.W. Bush.

“It came very natural for him,” Landis said. “I thought, ‘This could be a vocation for him.’ ”

The pair moved back to Lancaster after college, settling in a Mulberry Street apartment in the city for what they expected to be a temporary situation. With burgeoning political aspirations, Blowers pictured himself in Washington, D.C., running national campaigns. He went on to earn a master’s degree in political philosophy from Villanova University.

But instead he threw himself into countless local committees and organizations that honed in on revitalizing the city. Eventually, Blowers and Landis agreed it was right for them to stay where he could make an impact while remaining close to family.

Blowers recalled spending Friday nights in the summer patrolling the city streets alongside other community members to spot criminal activity. What little free time he had left was spent campaigning for local Republicans, such as Steve McDonald, who ran against Democrat Mike Sturla for a seat in the state Legislature in the 96th District.

Blowers said his work has never been about the “ugly partisan” divide, but he remained committed to the Republican party to stay true to his roots.

“I was very deeply involved at the time in Republican politics because more conservatives were interested in those things that are grounded — people who own property, people who own land, people who are invested in their community, people who own small businesses,” he said.

GOP letdown

As the 1990s wore on, Blowers started feeling disillusioned with the Republican party as conservative figures like Rush Limbaugh began to permeate the airwaves. While he committed himself to local issues, Blowers said many other Republicans acted as “mouthpieces” for the party.

One instance still sticks with him. Blowers agreed to door knock with McDonald during his run against Sturla, but he realized the candidate had no interest in the community he intended to serve. McDonald, Blowers said, spent the time he had with voters spewing Limbaugh’s talking points.

To Blowers, it was an “embarrassment.”

Landis said Blowers became discouraged with politics early on in his work because he did not want to be seen as a “talking head” for the Republican party. The politician was more interested in solving the everyday problems people deal with, not national issues like abortion, she said.

“That’s not John,” Landis said. “He always looked at every opportunity to help.”

The couple moved to East Lampeter in the early 2000s, bringing Landis closer to her parents who own and operate the Olde Mill Shoppes on Strasburg Pike. They renovated a 19th-century house across the street from the family business, raised their son there, and live there still.

The GOP disappointments continued into the new century, Blowers said, because Republicans became more focused on the party than the people. He was dedicating more of his time to operating the Olde Mill Shoppes while maintaining a high level of respect in the community, Landis said. Supporters eventually pushed him to run for the East Lampeter board of supervisors in 2011 as a Republican.

Blowers is not alone in his critique of the GOP. Fellow supervisor Meyer has switched parties multiple times throughout his life; he left the GOP for a decade before coming back in 2011. Meyer joined Blowers and Demme two years ago in the move to become an independent.

Changing parties wasn’t easy for the supervisors. Meyer said he worried about his family’s safety for days, as he was bombarded with international attention because of his decision.

“I was not expecting that attention and, frankly, was not ready for it,” said Meyer, who chaired the board of supervisors at the time. “For about 72 hours, I had a fear that my decision could have harmed our lives. I received a few anonymous threats and a few nasty messages through social media.”

Blowers did not experience as serious a backlash, he said, but he did lose some friends in the process. Many Republicans tried to talk him out of the decision. He was told he needed a party affiliation to get anywhere in politics, but he wanted to stay true to his values.

A new future

Blowers continues to grapple with the question of whether he should try to make it as an independent.

Although it’s rare, Lancaster County has elected a handful of independents to local boards.

There are at least three sitting independent elected officials countywide. Meyer is confident Blowers can be the fourth.

Beyond Blowers’ commitment to the community, he said his interest in how politics are shifting in the township gives him some incentive to run.

In 2016, 55.7% of East Lampeter voters went for Donald Trump while 37.2% voted for Hillary Clinton. Just six years later, Democrats won a slight majority vote with 49.5% in favor of Josh Shapiro compared to the 48.2% for Doug Mastriano.

Still, after a decade as an elected official, Blowers wonders if it’s time to hang up his hat. He’s tired, and the added five to 10 hours of work the supervisor job calls for every week combined with his full-time position as a director for Martin’s Flooring Inc. may be too much.

Landis has a full-time job of her own that calls for her to often work nights while Blowers attends municipal meetings. She says Sunday is “sacred.” It’s the day of the week when they set aside all work to spend time together with their 23-year-old son, Alex.

It might be time for a new generation to step up to the plate, Blowers said.

“Do I turn my attention and spend the next 10 years or so continuing to serve the community in a different way? (I) hope and pray there are younger people who are just like John Blowers was living on Mulberry Street in downtown Lancaster – who are 24 years old and are motivated by the principles and constitutional values of this country.”