East Lampeter Township Chairman John Blowers will not seek a third term on the township’s board of supervisors, making way for Republicans to claim the board’s majority again.

This would have been Blowers’ first year seeking election as an independent since he left the Republican Party in 2021 after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He said he wants someone new to take on the role with fresh plans for the township.

“Twelve years in the same seat of authority is enough time for anyone to bring their ideas and energy to public office. I’m a believer in self-imposed term limits. It’s time for someone else to step up and do their part in sustaining our self-governing system,” Blowers said in a statement.

Blowers, a director for Martin’s Flooring Inc., was first elected to the board in 2011 as a Republican and served as board chair five times. He is also the vice chair of the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s board of directors and said he plans to seek the position of LCSWMA chair when his current term on the board expires in two years.

“As a non-aligned, independent public figure, I find myself in an unusually refreshing position for the first time in 39 years of public engagement. I’m going to spend the next several months talking to friends and colleagues about how I might best continue to serve the people of my community, this county and the state of Pennsylvania,” he said.

With Blowers’ decision to forgo the election, Republicans will regain control of the East Lampeter five-person board unless a Democrat enters the race. Currently, Republican Edward Gallagher is the only person running for Blowers’ seat.

The Democratic Party has until Aug. 24 to put a substitute nomination forward after its candidate, Moustapha Diop, withdrew from the race in June. Tuesday was the last day independents could file to run.

Independents Corey Meyer and Ethan Demme, who joined Blowers in leaving the Republican Party in 2021, will remain on the board until the next municipal election in 2025. Republicans Mike Thornton and Roger Rutt will be up for re-election in 2027.