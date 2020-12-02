An East Hempfield Township man has been charged with aggravated arson and recklessly endangering another person after setting fire to his basement with three of his tenants inside, according to police.

The arson occurred at the 1700 block of Ridgeview Avenue at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The tenants, who live in the basement, told police they saw Norman Sawyer, 56, throw a container onto the basement stairs and light it on fire before shutting the basement door.

When police arrived at the scene, Sawyer was pinned to the driveway by one of the tenants and had a lump near his forehead and scratches on his face. Part of his hair had been burned and there were burn marks on the bottoms of his shoes, according to charging documents.

According to police, while on the ground Sawyer told his tenant that he wanted to kill them, as well as himself — admitting to pouring a gasoline mix onto the main floor in an attempt to light it on fire and kill himself.

A witness, who was walking by and called the police, also said she heard Sawyer say he wanted to kill his tenants, later adding that he wanted to kill himself as well, police said.

According to police, the tenants said they were able to control the fire using a bucket with water and a fire extinguisher.

A court docket for Sawyer was inactive as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, meaning he hasn't had a preliminary arraignment for his charges.