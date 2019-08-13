An East Hempfield Township man who was charged last year for his part in a fentanyl-laced heroin bust that involved $50,000 worth of the drug was sentenced to prison.

Antonio J. Rivera, 28, will serve 6 to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of felony conspiracy in the drug bust that also involved three other women.

Rivera was also on state and federal parole when he was charged, according to the district attorney's office.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force stopped two women -- sisters Xiomara Figueroa, 21, and Kiomara Figueroa, 19 -- on Route 222 and found 5,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin inside their vehicle in April 2018. The Lancaster County District Attorney's office said the street value of the drugs was $50,000.

The drugs were being brought to Lancaster County from New Jersey, according to the district attorney's office.

Rivera was on electronic monitoring, but still ran the drug operation with the assistance of the other women, assistant district attorney Jared Hinsey said.

Rivera was found not guilty of possession with intent to deliver.

Rivera has had prior felony drug charges dating back to 2012.

