A 20-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his sister in the family’s East Hempfield Township home earlier this month will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Joel Ayala Jr. was held for court on a single charge of homicide after a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Brian E. Chudzik.

According to authorities, Ayala Jr. shot Linnette Ayala, 22, in the head multiple times in the house in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road on March 10.

Joel Ayala Sr. reported finding his daughter’s body partially wrapped in bedding in the garage, according to charging documents. He also found bleach, a bucket and other cleaning products with bloody sheets from his daughter's bed.

Police said Ayala Jr. admitted shooting his sister.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

Ayala Jr. is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.