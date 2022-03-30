East Hempfield Township police responded to the Ayala family home for a mental health call on March 10 — three hours before Joel Ayala Sr. called 911 to report finding his daughter dead, wrapped in blankets in the garage.

The earlier call was about Ayala’s son Joel Ayala Jr., 20, who is charged with shooting his sister, Linnette Ayala, 22, multiple times in the head, testimony at his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning revealed.

Ayala Sr. had initially called police just before 7:30 p.m. He had arrived home from work and running errands to find his son holding an AK-47 rifle, detective Sgt. Christopher Chase testified.

By the time police arrived at the home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road, Ayala Sr. had already taken his rifle back from his son and secured it.

“The father was concerned about depression, isolating behavior,” Chase testified. “There was some concern that was building up.”

But, Chase testified, officers who responded had no reason to seek an involuntary commitment. Ayala Jr. hadn’t made “overt threats to harm himself or others,” Chase said.

No one would realize until later that Linnette Ayala was already dead.

And, Chase said, Ayala Sr. called his son’s mother, who drove from her home in Lebanon County and took him with her with plans to take him to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Sometime after they left, Ayala Sr. realized his daughter wasn’t around, according to Chase’s testimony. Ayala Sr. called her phone, but it went unanswered. Eventually, he began to notice a smell of bleach and then found a bucket with a mop and red water.

Then, he went into the garage and found her, Chase testified, recounting what Ayala Sr. told him.

Ayala Sr. then called 911 for a second time that day, this time to report finding his daughter.

After officers responded — finding Ayala Sr. frantic and crying — and realized they had a homicide case, East Hempfield police contacted police in Lebanon County to check on Ayala’s mother, according to testimony by Chase and another officer.

“Our concern was for the welfare of the mother, the stepfather and their two kids,” Chase testified.

Chase and another officer then drove to the mother’s home, arriving shortly after 5 a.m. She woke her son and he agreed to return with police to East Hempfield to talk, Chase testified.

Chase testified that Ayala Jr. had a flat affect and did not display much emotion.

During the interview at the police station, Chase testified, Ayala Jr. “acknowledged he was responsible” for killing his sister.

Though he did not give much detail about the killing, Chase testified that Ayala Jr. told him his sister “at times would make fun of him for being depressed.”

That disclosure elicited quiet sobs from one of Ayala’s family members in the courtroom.

For much of the hour-long hearing, Ayala Jr. sat next to his attorney, Chief Public Defender Chris Tallarico, and repeatedly nodded his head up and down and at times bounced his leg. He said nothing and did not visibly react to any of the testimony.

Ayala Jr.’s mother was not in the courtroom because she may be called to testify at trial. She and other family members declined to comment. Tallarico and Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said they could not comment about Ayala Jr’s mental health and declined further comment after the hearing.

At the hearing’s end, District Judge Brian E. Chudzik ordered Ayala Jr. to stand trial on his only charge, one count of homicide.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

Ayala Jr. is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.

Linnette Ayala graduated Hempfield High School in 2018, where she enjoyed cheerleading and playing softball. She also liked traveling, particularly to the beach and to Puerto Rico and Florida, according to her obituary. She was interested in fashion, clothing and makeup and had her own online store where she sold those items.