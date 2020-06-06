East Hempfield Twp. considers ban on new townhouses, apartment houses in Landisville, Rohrerstown

Providing more affordable housing options, such as duplexes, townhouses and apartment buildings, could become more difficult in Landisville and Rohrerstown under an East Hempfield Township proposal that conflicts with Lancaster County strategies for taming sprawl and saving farmland.

Under the proposal, only five houses per acre could be built in the two villages, a reduction from the 10 units currently permitted.

The reduction clashes with Lancaster County’s goal of nine housing units per acre, on average, in the 13 municipalities, including East Hempfield, that comprise the central urban growth area.

“This is where we want to see development happen so we don’t have it sprawling out across Route 283 and into our farm areas that we want to preserve,” Scott Standish, director of the Lancaster County Planning Commission, said.

The East Hempfield Township supervisors, however, don’t support “the county planning commission’s agenda for higher density,” Jon Beck, the township’s director of development services, said.

Beck said the county’s goal of nine units per acre isn’t workable because of the township’s need to address traffic congestion and storm water runoff.

Beck also said higher density works against the supervisors’ desire to preserve Rohrerstown’s and Landisville’s historic character.

Standish said good design can preserve the special character of Lancaster County’s villages while providing for greater housing density.

Apartment houses endangered

The proposed zoning amendment takes aim at apartment houses, limiting their size to 5,000 square feet.

By comparison, the 60-unit, mixed-income Willows at Landisville, built two years ago, has apartment buildings of 15,750 square feet, and a density of six housing units per acre, according to the county planning commission.

East Hempfield’s five supervisors last month unanimously approved sending the proposal to the county planning commission for review. The commission is an advisory body with no power to overrule a municipality.

The county planning staff drafted a letter that asks the township to reject the proposal for not “moving us forward to the future we all want to see.” The county planning commission is scheduled to vote Monday on the draft letter.

“Every municipality within a region needs to work with each other to achieve these (sprawl-fighting) goals,” Standish said. “If one municipality isn’t working towards those goals, we won’t achieve the goal. It really is a collaborative effort. That’s what we’re fostering by thinking beyond boundaries. Let’s think about the whole metro area.”

But East Hempfield’s Beck said the township “can't control beyond our boundaries.”

“We’re planning for East Hempfield,” he said. “We’re not planning for Lancaster city or the entire county. “

A municipal planner, he said, needs to “develop a plan that is best and most appropriate for that municipality.”

Affordability

Beck said reducing the number of houses “has no bearing on affordable housing.”

“We are not planning for affordable housing because we have no control over affordable housing. That’s a market-driven issue,” he said.

Rick Jackson, board president of nonprofit Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership and an advocate of the sprawl-fighting Places2040 county comprehensive plan, said that while he has not read East Hempfield'’ proposal, he would be concerned if it leads to less housing density in an area designated for growth.

Jackson said he favors getting more homes on each buildable acre in growth areas and a greater range of housing types where possible.