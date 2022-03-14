The 22-year-old woman killed Thursday night was shot in the head more than once, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Linnette Ayala, who lived in the 2900 Spring Valley Road, died from gunshot wounds to the head, Diamantoni said, following an autopsy Monday morning. The manner of death was homicide.

Because of the ongoing investigation, Diamantoni did not say how many times she was shot.

Joel Ayala Jr., 20, Linnette's brother, was charged with her killing.

Police found Linnette Ayala dead in partially wrapped bedding in the garage of the house around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Officers responded after the woman's father called police.

The father found bleach, a bucket and other cleaning products with bloody sheets from his daughter's bed, he told police, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Joel Ayala Jr. wasn't home when police arrived, leaving the house earlier with his mother, according to police. He admitted to knowing his sister was dead and later told investigators that he killed her.

He's in Lancaster County Prison without the possibility of bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $11,600 for funeral expenses for Linnette, as of Monday morning.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is still investigating the murder.