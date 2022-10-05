A 17-year-old girl went missing from her East Hempfield Township home on late Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to police.

Felicity Heiser's guardian has not heard from her since then, and she has not reported to school, police said.

Police describe Heiser as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Heiser should contact the East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.