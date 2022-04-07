East Hempfield Township officials announced Thursday an emergency response plan to be implemented over the next 30 days to address the recent fatalities at the intersection of Lititz Road and Route 72.

Since February at least two traffic fatalities have occurred at the intersection in East Hempfield Township, just north of East Petersburg.

Part of the plan entails the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation implementing what’s called an “intersection warning treatment,” which involves road signs and pavement markings to alert approaching drivers of the intersection.

Officials also will add speed advisory signs in both directions along Route 72 as well as flashing lights on stop signs on Lititz Road.

“PennDOT has been working with East Hempfield Township on this intersection since 2010,” East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said in a news release. “It’s clear that immediate action is needed to heighten safety measures at this intersection while longer term solutions are implemented.”

Schweitzer added, “The two recent fatalities are heartbreaking. Officials on the county and state level are all now quite tuned in to the need for action.”

At the township’s request in 2013, PennDOT conducted a study that determined the intersection did not warrant a traffic signal. Roadway signs, however, were recommended and installed, and PennDOT has continued to monitor the hot spot, Schweitzer told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Schweitzer said that she was baffled as to the cause of the fatalities and that further study was warranted.

“That intersection hasn’t changed in 30 years,” Schweitzer said.

The roughly 5-mile stretch of Route 72 that runs between Manheim and East Petersburg has seen multiple crashes. On March 29, a 75-year-old woman died of multiple traumatic injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer. And on Feb. 9, a 10-year-old girl was killed, and another person injured, after colliding with a tractor-trailer. Both crashes occurred near the Lititz Road intersection.

An accident recreation report for both accidents has not yet been released by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Schweitzer said.

Sean McBryan, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, did not immediately respond for comment.

On Monday, state Rep. Mindy Fee, R-Manheim, held a meeting with PennDOT, the Lancaster County Transportation Planning Department, a staff member in state Sen. Ryan Aument’s office and township officials to discuss further safety measures.

Diane Moore, spokesperson for Fee, did not respond Thursday to an email and phone call seeking comment.

On Wednesday, the East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors approved a traffic engineer study to examine what measures the township could take, Schweitzer said. Those actions could include installing a temporary signal, blocking access to Route 72 from Lititz Road or permitting right turns only, among others.

Any township actions, Schweitzer said, would have to be approved by PennDOT.

Despite the swift action, a long-term solution could require several years.

“Everyone’s moving the train forward,” Schweitzer said. “It just takes time.”