A man struck a pedestrian in Lancaster city, then fled the scene without offering the help, according to Lancaster city police.

Jose Luis Lopez Jr., 37, of East Hempfield Township, was charged with two counts of accidents involving personal injury and three traffic violations.

Lopez, whose driver’s license was previously revoked, struck a woman with his Infinity Coupe G35 at Queen and Hazel streets at 11:31 a.m. on Aug. 19, then fled the scene without providing information to her or attempting to help her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers arrived to find the woman lying in the street with a broken ankle, hand and wrist, police said. The woman also had a laceration above her eye and a head and neck injury.

The woman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries.

Lopez’s vehicle was quickly identified using footage provided by the Lancaster Safety Coalition, according to the affidavit. An on-scene witness then identified Lopez in a photo line-up several hours after the collision.

A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Lopez has previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Lancaster County in 2006 and in York County in 2015, court records show. He has also previously pleaded guilty to accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property in 2020.