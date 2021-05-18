Editor's note: This article was updated to include comment from Welch’s attorney, Stephen William Grosh.

An East Hempfield Township man shared dozens of images of child porn online, and investigators later found more than 100 indecent images and videos on his electronic devices, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Alistair Iain Welch, 32, was charged with four counts of child pornography, disseminating photos or film of child sex acts and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Lancaster County detectives discovered in mid-February that an IP address later traced to Welch had uploaded 38 images and videos of child porn on BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing application, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Welch’s home in the 1000 block of Hunt Club Lane on April 1, seizing multiple electronic devices, police said.

Welch told investigators at the time that “the files you are looking for are on my phone,” according to the affidavit.

A search of Welch’s electronic devices uncovered 119 images and 45 videos of naked children or children engaged in sexual acts, police said.

“For anyone that is newly charged with a criminal offense, the initial stages of a criminal prosecution are unsettling times," Welch’s attorney, Stephen William Grosh said in an email. "I will work together with Mr. Welch in reviewing the relevant evidence presented by the government and determine which course of action is best for him. The presumption of innocence is not dependent on the seriousness of the charge and that remains the law for Mr. Welch.”

Welch was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $200,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Chudzik on May 28.