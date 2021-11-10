A man has been charged with multiple felonies after sexually assaulting two juvenile girls for years, also depriving them of food and threatening them with violence, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Jeffrey Nauman, 46, of East Hempfield Township, was charged with four counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.

The abuse took place at Nauman’s residence in the first block of West Main Street in East Hempfield Township between 2015 and 2021 and at a second unstated address in Warwick Township between 2013 and 2015, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Nauman showered together with the children and made inappropriate comments about their bodies, also kissing them and fondling them despite their protests, the girls told police. Nauman also slept together with the girls in bed, where he fondled them and sexually assaulted them.

At least one of the girls was between the ages of 5 and 11 when the assaults took place, police said. Investigators became aware of the allegations in August, after the girls approached police to report the abuse.

The girls told investigators Nauman didn’t provide them with enough food to eat from about the end of 2019 through 2021, causing them to lose an “unhealthy amount of weight,” according to the affidavit. Nauman had also not provided the girls with adequate food between 2013 and 2015, police said.

Nauman was frequently sleeping or drunk while the girls were in his care, and would become angry and make violent statements toward them, at times threatening them with violence. On one occasion, Nauman told one of the girls he would “knock her teeth down her throat,” police said.

Police also said two unlocked guns were also kept where they were accessible to the girls.

Court documents do not yet list an attorney for Nauman.

Nauman was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday after he was unable to post a $500,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Chudzik on Nov. 19.