An East Hempfield Township man scoured the internet to view and upload child porn for years, according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Isaac Stafford Flood, 28, was charged with two counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, two counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility after investigators discovered nearly 40 images on Flood’s cellphone that depicted naked juveniles or “indecent contact” with children, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Flood told investigators that he had been viewing child pornography since he was a teenager, using search engines to look for images of naked juvenile girls, police said.

Child pornography “was not difficult to locate on the internet,” Flood told investigators, according to the affidavit.

Investigators first began looking into Flood after receiving multiple tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of nude pre-pubescent girls were being uploaded to a phone that was later traced to Flood, police said.

The office of Flood’s attorney, Alan Gary Goldberg, declined to provide comment.

Flood is free after having posted a $150,000 bond on Friday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian E. Chudzik on April 4.