Eighty-six vehicle crashes occurred between 2011 and 2020 at an East Hempfield Township intersection where a 10-year-old girl died on Wednesday evening, according to data from the state Department of Transportation.

Two crashes at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road during that 10-year stretch resulted in serious injuries. PennDOT data for 2021 and 2022 was not available.

On the three-mile stretch of roadway on Route 72 between Graystone and Bucknoll Road, near where the Manheim Auto Auction is, just under 250 car crashes resulting in one death and four suspected serious injuries occurred between 2011 and 2020, according to the PennDOT data. Last year, a motorcyclist and a pair of siblings died in separate accidents near the intersection of Route 72 and Graystone.

Wednesday’s crash between a vehicle and a tractor trailer also left another person injured. Their condition was unclear as of Thursday morning.