Penn State Health is a step closer to building a hospital in Lancaster County after East Hempfield Township's board of supervisors accepted the conceptual campus overview called the master site plan.

As the planning commission did a week earlier, the board on Wednesday heard from a few residents with questions or concerns about the project being handled by Oak Tree Development, then voted unanimously in favor of the plan.

In addition to a hospital with up to 144 beds, the plan shows the campus along State Road and Harrisburg Pike near Route 283 would have several "professional, scientific and technical services" buildings; a Sheetz; "fast casual" restaurant; parking garage; and 100-unit apartment building for seniors.

In an emailed statement, the Hershey-based health system noted that many more approvals will be needed before it could start building.

It "continues discussions with community providers to determine the services most needed in the region, and plans to seek additional input from homeowners near the proposed facility before submitting a formal land development plan to the township," according to the email.

System leaders estimated that 25 ambulances may visit the hospital daily and discussed the option of having ambulances turn off their sirens while approaching the facility, to minimize noise disruption.

They do not expect the hospital could open before summer 2022.

In addition to system leaders and others on the development team, about 10 residents attended the meeting.

Reporter Heather Stauffer contributed.