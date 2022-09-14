Nemesis Florentino was a “normal girl,” who was always smiling and stayed out of trouble, according to her slightly older sister.

Nemesis and Adela Florentino moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic, where they grew up about three and a half hours away from each other, about 20 years ago – Nemesis, 33, initially lived in the Bronx before moving to Lancaster County. Adela, 34, lives in New Jersey, and she said her sister lived in the county for at least five years.

Some time after she moved to Lancaster, Nemesis began dating and then living with Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, at Park City Apartments, off McGovernville Road between Harrisburg Pike and Route 283 in East Hempfield Township. But what started as a happy relationship changed, Adela said.

The sisters didn't keep in touch as much once Nemesis moved from New York. They didn’t talk much at all over the past two years, Adela said, because of the relationship.

She didn’t know why there was a change, she said, but it seemed as though Rodriguez became increasingly jealous. She said that her sister became scared to talk to her family because of Rodriguez, and that Nemesis didn’t tell the family about the troubles with Rodriguez. She said that Rodriguez started to drink more and buy guns to keep in the house.

Police say Rodriguez shot and killed Nemesis early Sunday morning, sending live video of her body to a friend, before shooting at police with multiple firearms during an armed standoff. Officers shot Rodriguez in the arm and shoulder and were able to arrest him hours later after using tear gas in the residence, after police say Rodriguez had left an apologetic voice message with a relative saying he didn’t intend to turn himself in.

Days after police found Nemesis dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, her family is still trying to make sense of what happened. There were no active protection from abuse orders for either Rodriguez or Florentino, according to a search of court records.

“We didn’t understand what happened,” Adela Florentino, 34, said. “We have a very big family and this was the first time something like this happened.”

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, declined to comment on a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation. He also declined to say whether additional charges will be filed. But court records indicate the couple had financial issues and difficulty paying rent, and Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a harassment charge last year.

Nemesis Florentino and Rodriguez are each listed as defendants in two landlord/tenant dockets – one from 2021, and another from 2022. Swarr-Conestoga Associates, the company that owns Park City Apartments, took the couple to court for unpaid rent. Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik ordered the couple to pay $1,857.15 in the 2021 case, and $5,061.55 in the second.

In February 2021, Rodriquez slapped a cell phone out of a woman's hand in the 300 block of East Filbert Street, Lancaster, according to court records. (The woman was not Nemesis.) He pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment and paid a $364 fine.

Rodriguez was arraigned Wednesday in connection with Nemesis’ shooting and is charged withone count each of a criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person, according to a court docket. His preliminary hearing is set for September 27.

Nemesis worked at Spanish American Civic Association and Uber to help support family members who still lived in the Dominican Republic.

“She wanted to help the family in the Dominican Republic; she wanted to help the family that moved,” Adela said. Nemesis and Adela grew up about three and a half hours from each other in the Dominican Republic. They were sisters through their father, and they would go grocery shopping together and see each other frequently.

Along with her work ethic and caring nature, Adela said her sister loved a good song and seeing the world, especially the beach.

“She would listen to music all day,” Adela said. “She loved traveling, she went to the Bahamas, back home to the Dominican Republic.”

The family has received messages of love and support from family and friends in the Dominican Republic. As she continues to try to make sense of her sister’s death, Adela encouraged others who might need help to ask for it.

“Don’t be scared to say something,” Adela said. “Say something to anyone. Don’t be scared.”