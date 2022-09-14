Nemesis Florentino was a “normal girl, ”who was always smiling and stayed out of trouble, according to her slightly older sister. They grew up in the Dominican Republic together and stayed close after moving to the United States.

She was a go-getter, the light in the room, self-confident and “exemplary,” the Spanish American Civic Association’s executive director – her supervisor – said. Nemesis, SACA’s behavioral health office manager, was studying human resources at HACC, aiming to finish her program by December.

Those dreams, and her life, were cut short early Sunday, when police say her boyfriend shot her in the head at their East Hempfield apartment complex. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, shared a live video of her body with a friend, police say, and as law enforcement from several police departments and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team descended on the scene, he sent an apologetic voice message to a relative saying he didn’t intend to turn himself in. For hours, he barricaded himself in the apartment while police cleared the neighborhood, at one point opening the door and aiming a rifle at officers. They shot at him, and he was injured, but stayed inside until tear gas forced him to flee. Rodriguez, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of homicide and reckless endangerment, and his preliminary hearing is set for September 27.

Nemesis, who loved music, traveling, fashion and the beach, was found dead inside the apartment, with a gunshot wound to the head and a pistol next to her on the bed.

Why?

Family and co-workers are trying to make sense of Nemesis’ death.

Jackie Fisher of SACA, who said she’d developed a mother-daughter relationship with Nemesis, last spoke with her Saturday morning, less than 24 hours before the shooting and standoff.

“Everything seemed great,” Fisher said.

“We didn’t understand what happened,” her sister, Adela Florentino, 34, of New Jersey, said. “We have a very big family, and this was the first time something like this happened.”

Nemesis and Adela Florentino moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic, where they grew up about three and a half hours away from each other, about 20 years ago – Nemesis, 33, initially lived in the Bronx before moving to Lancaster County. They share a father and often went grocery shopping together as children.

About seven years ago, according to Fisher, Nemesis began dating and then living with Rodriguez, 38, at Park City Apartments, off McGovernville Road between Harrisburg Pike and Route 283 in East Hempfield Township. But what started as a happy relationship changed, Adela said.

The sisters didn't keep in touch as much once Nemesis moved from New York. They didn’t talk much at all over the past two years, Adela said, because of the relationship.

She didn’t know why there was a change, she said, but it seemed as though Rodriguez became increasingly jealous. She said that her sister became scared to talk to her family because of Rodriguez, and that Nemesis didn’t tell the family about the troubles with Rodriguez. She said that Rodriguez started to drink more and buy guns to keep in the house.

Fisher said Nemesis, who she had known for about five years and whom she called “a light that beamed when she stepped into the room,” would tell her about arguments that she and Rodriguez had but never mentioned anything about violence. There were no active protection from abuse orders for either Rodriguez or Florentino, according to a search of court records.

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, declined to comment on a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation. He also declined to say whether additional charges will be filed. But court records indicate the couple had financial issues and difficulty paying rent, and Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a harassment charge last year.

Nemesis Florentino and Rodriguez are each listed as defendants in two landlord/tenant dockets – one from 2021, and another from 2022. Swarr-Conestoga Associates, the company that owns Park City Apartments, took the couple to court for unpaid rent. Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik ordered the couple to pay $1,857.15 in the 2021 case, and $5,061.55 in the second.

In February 2021, Rodriguez slapped a cell phone out of a woman's hand in the 300 block of East Filbert Street, Lancaster, according to court records. (The woman was not Nemesis.) He pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment and paid a $364 fine.

Nemesis, meanwhile, wanted to help everyone, Fisher and her sister said. She was the “fashionista of the office” and asked to do her co-workers’ makeup. She loved a good song and seeing the world, especially the beach, traveling back to the Bahamas and “back home to the Dominican Republic.”

“She wanted to help the family in the Dominican Republic; she wanted to help the family that moved,” Adela said, explaining that her sister worked at SACA and Uber to help support them.

At SACA, Nemesis oversaw clients’ schedules and would help with special attention for clients when needed.

“She was exemplary,” Fisher said. “She’d give you the food off her plate and the shoes off her feet.”

The family has received messages of love and support from family and friends in the Dominican Republic. As she continues to try to make sense of her sister’s death, Adela encouraged others who might need help to ask for it.

“Don’t be scared to say something,” Adela said. “Say something to anyone. Don’t be scared.”