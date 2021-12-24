An East Hempfield police officer fired a Taser at a man armed with a box cutter and threatening police early Thursday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched to Red Carpet Inn, 2101 Columbia Ave., for a report of a naked man walking around outside his room and throwing things from the second-floor balcony.

When the first officer arrived at 4:50 a.m., Joel D. Vazquez-Frias, 26, immediately began walking towards the officer while displaying a box cutter in his hand, and threatened to injure the officer, police said.

The officer retreated, but Vazquez-Frias continued toward him with the box cutter and threatening him, police said. The officer used the Taser on Vazquez-Frias after he refused repeated orders to drop the box cutter and he was taken into custody.

Vazquez-Frias is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11 before District Judge Brian Chudzik.