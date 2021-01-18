An unknown man entered an East Hempfield Township jewelry store Saturday, grabbed a tray of rings and ran away, according to East Hempfield Township police.

The man, described as being in his late twenties or early thirties and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, entered Veleska Jewelry at 2943 Columbia Ave. at about noon Saturday, Jan. 16, and asked to see a tray of women’s engagement rings from the display case, police said. The man then grabbed the tray and fled the store.

The man was last seen headed south on Industry Drive toward Columbia Avenue in a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, police said. The vehicle’s license plate was not visible.

The total value of the five white gold rings that were taken has not been determined.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Chase by phone at 717-898-3103, ext. 240, or by email at chasec@ehpd.org.

For more Lancaster County news: