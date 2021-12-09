East Hempfield police are investigating a phone threat that a shooting would occur at Kellogg Co.’s cereal plant, where workers have been on strike, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were notified about the threat at 3:30 p.m., just minutes after someone called the company’s State Road plant and said that a shooting would take place within 15 minutes.

Police arrived and posted officers at all entrances and security has been beefed up, according to police, who were continuing to investigate.

Police did not immediately respond to a message Thursday evening seeking more information.

Unionized workers at Kellogg nationwide have been on strike since Oct. 5 after their five-year master contract expired. That includes 380 workers locally.

Workers on Tuesday rejected a tentative five-year contract negotiated by their union.