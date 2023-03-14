Ben Cattell Noll can map out the trip to his parents’ house in his head. They live just outside the city, where he lives, so the drive usually takes less than 10 minutes.

That isn’t always the case, though. Cattell Noll said lately he’s been held up by a stubborn light that leaves cars sitting for long periods of time.

Cattell Noll said he gets stuck at the Harrisburg Pike intersection in East Hempfield Township at the Lancaster General Health Campus and Woodcrest Villa. The lights have a long cycle to make room for cars entering and exiting the health campus and retirement community, causing people who are heading east and west on Harrisburg Pike to sit and wait.

It’s not a problem during busy hours, Cattell Noll said, but it becomes frustrating when traffic is sparse and cars are still left sitting at a red light.

Traffic signal delays are an issue the Watchdog has seen before. In September, a reader flagged the Watchdog for a long light at the intersection of Good Drive and Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield.

At the time, East Hempfield Manager Cindy Schweitzer said the township has a maintenance company that monitors its traffic lights. If someone has a problem with a light, she said, it’s possible maintenance crews haven’t noticed the issue. In this case, Cattell Noll said the township is aware of the problem and is in the process of getting it fixed.

The Watchdog cannot ask the township to study the light, but residents can reach out to East Hempfield officials themselves, including Schweitzer at manager@easthempfield.org or Public Works Director Perry Madonna at perry@easthempfield.org.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.