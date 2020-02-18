An East Hempfield Township man has been charged after striking a woman with his van while his license was suspended in January, police said.

Mark Stockbauer, 52, of Conoy Road, continued to drive for another half-mile on Columbia Avenue after hitting and seriously injuring the woman Jan. 3 around 5:55 p.m., an affidavit of probable cause said.

East Hempfield Township police found the woman lying in the westbound lane of road, court documents said. She had an "obvious" left leg injury, and open wounds on her face and head, the affidavit said.

As a Manor Township police officer assisted with traffic control, Stockbauer walked up and asked "Is she dead? Did I kill her?" court documents said.

Stockbauer told police he stopped his van in the 3000 block of Industry Drive and then walked back to the 2800 block of Columbia Avenue, court documents said. Stockbauer called his wife, the affidavit said, but did not call 911.

After police ran Stockbauer's license, it was found that his license was expired at the time of the incident, court documents said.

The woman sustained a broken fibula and tibula to her lower left leg, court documents said. All of her ribs on the left side except for one were broken, the affidavit said. She required two surgeries — one for a chest tube procedure and another for her leg injury, court documents said.

Stockbauer was charged Feb. 13 with driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, accident involving death or injury while not licensed, failure to notify police of an accident involving injury or death and a related charge, court documents said.

Stockbauer is currently out on unsecured $50,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12, online court documents said.

