A 30-year-old East Hempfield man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Providence Township Saturday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The coroner said Juan Ahorrio Martinez died from multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death was accidental.

Saturday night at 7:42 p.m., the coroner was called to Pennsy Road and Lancaster Pike in Providence Township. A deputy coroner responded to the scene and pronounced Ahorrio Martinez dead. Ahorrio Martinez was the operator of the motorcycle involved in a single vehicle crash. He was transported to Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination.

State police have not released any information on the accident.