An East Hempfield man attacked a 9-month pregnant woman who was carrying his child, according to police.

Jarell Sheriff-Carlisle, 29, who lives at Park City South Apartments, was charged with strangulation, assault, criminal mischief and harassment Monday.

The woman, Sheriff-Carlisle's ex-girlfriend, had been trying to speak to Sheriff-Carlisle on Sunday about the upcoming birth of their daughter, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The woman knocked on the door of Sheriff-Carlisle’s apartment at 1540 Swarr Run Road around 5:45 p.m. Sunday when he “came out swinging,” she told police.

Sheriff-Carlisle choked the woman until she was unable to breathe, according to the affidavit. The woman told police she had to pull Sheriff-Carlisle’s hands away from her throat.

Sheriff-Carlisle then grabbed the woman by her clothes and threw her toward the nearby stairs, police said. The woman told authorities she was afraid Sheriff-Carlisle was going to throw her down the stairs.

Sheriff-Carlisle also threw the woman’s phone down the steps, causing it to break, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s wounds, mostly bruises and scratches, were discovered by nurses the following day at a hospital where she is a patient, police said.

Sheriff-Carlisle is free on a $10,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 21 before Judge Brian E. Chudzik, according to court documents.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Attempts to reach Sheriff-Carlisle were not immediately successful

