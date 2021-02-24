A Lancaster County youth pastor charged with more than two dozen counts of possession and distribution of child pornography has been removed from his position at the church.

Brandon Scott Dasilva was the Pastor of Student Ministries for Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community Church in East Earl. The Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that, after an investigation led to federal agents executing a search warrant at Dasilva's home, they found "a number of images of child pornography" on his electronic devices.

Lead pastor Brian Martin announced in a statement on the church's website that Dasilva's credential was suspended and has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the charges.

Martin went on to write that church officials are not aware of any victims that were affiliated with the church, but encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact police.

Here's the statement in its entirety.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you a situation that came to our attention on February 22.

Pastor of Student Ministries, Brandon Dasilva, has been charged by the state’s Office of Attorney General with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Effective February 22, Mr. Dasilva’s credential was suspended and employment was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the charges.

We are deeply grieved by the allegations and those potentially harmed by Mr. Dasilva. We are cooperating fully with the state’s attorney’s office and the ongoing investigation.

We are not aware that any of the alleged victims were affiliated with Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community; however, we encourage anyone with additional relevant information to contact the authorities.

We are availing counseling to those impacted by these shocking charges. We remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our children, students, and families in all our ministries. We invite your prayers on behalf of the many hurting persons in this hour."

When contacted by a reporter Wednesday morning, Martin referred the reporter back to the initial statement on the church's website.

Dasilva, 26, of Terre Hill, is charged with 26 counts of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of child pornography and one charge of criminal use of a communication device, according to court documents.

Dasilva is free after posting $75,000 bail through a bail bondsman. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse on March 5, at 9 a.m.