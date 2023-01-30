An East Earl woman stole $4,683 in lottery tickets from her job at Turkey Hill and cashed in $200 in winning tickets, according to East Cocalico Police.

Police said Barbara Fisher, 58, of East Earl Township was caught stealing lottery tickets during her employment with the East Cocalico Township Turkey Hill on North Reading Road between August to November of 2022.

Fisher's manager told police she reviewed 77 hours of footage to catch Fisher after sales reports became inconsistent, according to a criminal complaint.

Fisher admitted to the thefts and told police she cashed in the tickets at a Weis Supermarket and a different Turkey Hill, both in Ephrata, only receiving $150 to $200 in total, according to the complaint.

Fisher told police she stole the tickets to get Christmas presents for her grandchildren and that she was struggling financially, according to the complaint. She also told police she would have continued stealing the tickets if the police did not catch her.

Police said Fisher owes a total restitution of $4,683 to Turkey Hill.