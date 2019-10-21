The woman who prosecutors said was stabbed Saturday night by the father of her four children had been trying to end their relationship “for quite some time,” according to East Earl Township police.

Speaking to police Sunday, the woman recounted the events leading up to her stabbing, the stabbing of a friend and what police said is the self-inflicted stabbing of the man charged — Gregory B. Hall, 28.

She and Hall began arguing about ending their relationship at the apartment at 1049 Main St. after he returned about 3:20 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, Hall became “more and more agitated,” according to his affidavit of probable cause, which lists attempted homicide and other offenses.

She walked outside to smoke a cigarette and get away.

Hall followed her, grabbed her by the arms and demanded she answer his questions, the document said.

She told police that Hall grabbed her from behind in a chokehold, then put a knife to her throat telling her, “I am going to (expletive) kill you,” the document said.

She fell to the ground.

Hall got on top of her with a knife.

She “saw the knife coming in and tucked her chin down to her chest. The knife cut into her chin so deep that medical personnel ... had to stitch her cut internally and externally,” the documents said.

Her male friend came out and pushed Hall off her. As they fought, she she ran inside.

She told police she heard the sound of “someone being stabbed over and over again.”

Hall then came inside, kicked in the door to a bedroom where she had locked herself in and took the phone from her as she tried to call 911.

She said Hall told her: “This is what you want, isn’t it? Now the kids aren’t going to have any parents. I guess we’re all going to die tonight.”

She ran to the bathroom. Hall followed her and put a knife to his throat.

She asked if he wanted to do that in front of the children.

She told police that Hall responded: “It doesn't matter. I am going away for a long time. You got your way. (Her friend) made it to the neighbors. The cops are on the way.”

She ran outside, where she saw her friend collapse on the ground. He had gone to a neighboring house, where a man called police.

East Earl Officer Gary Sensenig arrived within seconds of a 911 dispatch about 8:10 p.m.

Hall, the woman and other man were outside, but Hall went back in and locked himself in a bathroom.

Sensenig kicked in the front door and yelled for Hall to come out. He did — with a knife sticking out of his neck.

Sensenig ordered Hall to the ground.

Hall then pulled the knife from his neck and stabbed himself in the stomach, documents said.

Sensenig pulled the knife from Hall's stomach, pushed him to the floor and handcuffed him and then got the children outside safely.

Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, lauded Sensenig.

“This was a chaotic and dangerous scene he encountered — reaching the home seconds after the 911 dispatch. Yet, his actions were calm, collected and potentially saved lives,” he said.

Hall was charged Sunday with two counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

On Monday, prosecutors filed more charges: one count each of strangulation and stalking and two counts of terroristic threats.

Hall and the other man remained hospitalized Monday with serious injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released, East Earl Police Chief Kevin C. McCarthy Sr. said.

Court records do not list an attorney for Hall, and efforts to reach his family were not successful.

Staff Writer Heather Stauffer contributed to this report.