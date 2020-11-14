When: East Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Supervisors approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

The tax rate: East Earl Township’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.7 mills. Residents who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $170 in local taxes annually.

Overview: Under its proposed budget, the township projects revenues of $2.78 million in 2021, down 3.43% from 2020, and predicts $3.02 million in expenses, up 2.7% from the current year. The $79,798 rise in expenses can be partly attributed to a $47,830 increase in police services and a $10,885 increase in liability and health insurance contributions.

Major projects: The township has two road projects planned for 2021 at a total cost of $159,501. The township will spend $123,504 to overlay Ginger Pat Drive and Twin Hill Road, and $35,997 to chip and seal Ewell, Sensenig and Weaverland roads. Both projects are expected to be completed between June 1 and Aug. 30, Township Manager Justin Sauder said.

Emergency services: The East Earl Police Department will be allocated $1.02 million next year, up 4.88% from 2020. Garden Spot Fire Rescue will receive $29,952, while Weaverland Valley Fire Department will receive $18,048.

Contributions: Additionally, the preliminary budget calls for a total of $16,400 in donations: $6,500 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library, $5,000 to the Lancaster County Conservancy, $1,200 to Cross Net Ministries, $1,000 to Terre Hill Park, $1,000 to Welsh Mountain Community Center, $500 to Brubaker Park, $500 to New Holland Park, $500 to New Holland Historical Society and $200 to United Veterans Council.

What’s next: The board will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 8. Prior to its adoption, the proposed budget will be available for review at the municipal building.

COVID-19 exposure: The township, according to board Chairman Nelson Groff, recently required its municipal employees to quarantine because of a potential exposure to the coronavirus. Staff members were administered tests and advised to self-isolate for two weeks. The municipal building has since been properly sanitized and disinfected, Groff said.

Other expenses: Supervisors approved the purchase of an LED sign board, at a cost of $42,382, and new windows for the municipal building, $11,450.