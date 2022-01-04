East Earl Township police are searching for a man who has been missing for the past week.

No one has had contact with Eric E. Adams since Dec. 28, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Adams, 54, has not reported for work, which is unusual, police said. He also left many of his belongings at his place of employment.

Adams does not have a permanent residence and often stays at a local hotel, which told police he had not checked in recently. His cellphone is no longer in service.

Adams drives a maroon 2016 Ford Mustang with Pennsylvania license plates. The vehicle is also missing, police said.

A police desk sergeant said Adams is about 5-foot-6-inches, around 150 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. It was not known what he was last seen wearing.

Adams, who works in East Earl Township, is not believed to be in immediate danger, the desk sergeant said.

The desk sergeant was unable to provide any additional information.

Anyone who has seen Adams or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact East Earl Township police at 717-354-2211 or 717-355-5302.