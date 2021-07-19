An East Earl Township man has been charged after investigators found more than 1,000 images of child porn on his phone and laptop, according to East Earl Township police.

David Horning Martin, 28, was charged with two counts of child pornography, disseminating photos or film of child sex acts and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Police found Martin with 507 images of nude children and 503 images depicting children engaged in sexual acts after searching his residence on July 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators first began looking into Martin after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February that several images of suspected child pornography were uploaded to a cell phone which was later traced to Martin’s residence, police said.

Police then searched Martin’s residence in July, finding the 1,010 indecent images on his cellphone and laptop, according to the affidavit.

Martin admitted to possessing and sharing the images “for his sexual gratification,” police said, telling investigators he was the only person with access to the devices.

Martin was released from Lancaster County Prison on Monday after he posted a $40,000 bond, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on August 2.