An East Earl Township man offered to massage an underage girl and used it as an opportunity to fondle her without her consent, according to East Earl Township police.

David Horning Martin, 28, was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

Martin fondled the then-17-year-old girl without her consent at a friend’s home in the 100 block of Redwell Road in East Earl Township sometime in December 2017, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Martin would have been 24 years old at the time.

The girl told investigators Martin offered to massage her, initially beginning by massaging her neck and shoulders, but then moved his hands underneath her clothes, police said.

Investigators learned of the girl’s allegations after she approached them in late August.

Attempts to reach Martin’s attorney, Joseph Peter McMahon, were not immediately successful.

Martin was arrested Tuesday and confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $40,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on Oct. 13.

Martin was already charged in July with numerous child pornography offenses after East Earl Township police said they found more than 1,000 images of child porn on his phone and laptop. He is currently awaiting trial on two counts of child pornography, disseminating photos or film of child sex acts and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.