An East Earl Township man instructed a 13-year-old girl on how to create child porn in March 2019, police said.

Gerald "Jake" Schnader, 30, of Springville Road, was charged with statutory sexual assault, child pornography and related offenses after East Earl Township police received a report from a detective of the Wichita Police Department in Kansas which said that a 14-year-old girl had sent multiple nude images and videos of herself engaged in sexual activities to several men throughout the United States, including Schnader, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Schnader and the then 13-year-old girl engaged in sexually explicit conversations through Facebook Messenger March 10, 2019, court documents said. Schnader and the girl sent multiple nude videos and photographs to each other, the affidavit said.

According to messages between Schnader and the girl, it was clear that Schnader knew she was 13 years old, the affidavit said.

During the conversation, Schnader provided the girl with instructions on how to create child pornographic videos, court documents said. He also told the girl several times he wanted to have sex with her, court documents said.

The Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit executed a search warrant Jan. 30 at Schnader's home, court document said. Fifty-four images of suspected child pornography were found on multiple electronic items from Schnader's bedroom, the affidavit said.

Schnader is currently out on $50,000 monetary bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25, court documents said.

