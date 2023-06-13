An East Earl Township police officer was suspended earlier this year for posting “short rope and a tall tree” on another department’s social media post about the arrest of a Black man last year.

Officer Gary Sensenig was suspended for the equivalent of 28 days in February, half of which was unpaid, according to a settlement agreement between Sensenig, the township and the police union, which was provided anonymously to LNP|LancasterOnline.

Sensenig also had to participate in sensitivity and field training as determined by Chief Kevin McCarthy.

Sensenig made the post Feb. 9, 2022, from his Facebook account to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police Facebook page on a post it shared about the arrest of Gregory Greene, according to the settlement. The comment is no longer on the post.

Greene was charged with killing two people and injuring three others, including the shooting injury of his sister, who had recently sought a protection from abuse order against him, according to charging documents and PennLive.

According to the agreement, Sensensig acknowledged his post constituted misconduct and the township had just cause to discipline him.

Sensenig did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

McCarthy said in an email Wednesday: “I am not permitted to discuss personnel issues with third parties.”

A member of the East Earl Township Police Officers Association did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Sensenig was hired in March 2017.