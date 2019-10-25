The East Earl man who police say stabbed the mother of his children and her friend before stabbing himself has been released from the hospital.

Gregory B. Hall, 28, had a knife in his neck when police arrived at the scene of the stabbing, according to an affidavit of probable cause. When he was ordered to get to the ground, Hall pulled the knife from his neck and stabbed himself in the stomach.

He was moved to the prison on Thursday afternoon, East Earl Township Police Chief Kevin C. McCarthy said in an email.

Hall is charged with two counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats and one count each of strangulation and stalking.

After becoming upset when the mother of his four children talked about ending their relationship, Hall became more and more upset throughout the afternoon, eventually leading to him stabbing the woman and her friend before stabbing himself, police said.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released and as of Monday, the other man that was stabbed was still in the hospital. It is unclear whether he has been released.

Hall is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

He has preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, according to court documents.

LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Dan Nephin contributed to this report.