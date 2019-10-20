An East Earl Township man stabbed a woman and a man, then himself, before briefly barricading himself in his apartment with four children Saturday night, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
The stabbings happened about 8 p.m. at an apartment at 1049 Main Street; police removed the children unharmed.
Gregory B. Hall Jr., 28, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is in a hospital with serious injuries under police custody, according to the prosecutor's office.
The prosecutor's office said Hall stabbed the woman and man after returning to the apartment Saturday night. The woman was stabbed in the face and the man was stabbed in the head and abdomen; he is in a hospital being treated for serious injuries. The woman was treated for less-serious injuries.
East Earl Ofc. Gary Sensenig arrived within seconds of a 911 dispatch, according to the prosecutor's office, and saw the victims and Hall outside. Hall returned inside and locked himself in a bathroom, prosecutors said.
Sensenig forced his way inside, yelled for Hall, then disarmed Hall and handcuffed him and got the children safely outside safely, the office said.
Two neighbors, who didn't want their names used because they were concerned for their safety, said they saw what happened just after the stabbings.
The man who was stabbed knocked on their door.
"There's a bloodied-up guy standing there and he's got blood all about his face and shoulder's and chest," the elder neighbor said. "Well, I thought it was Halloween prank. Why would there be a bloody man standing at your door? ...
"He says to me: 'Greg stabbed me: Call the cops,' ... He had blood everywhere," the neighbor said.
They called police – something they've done before since Hall and the woman moved in about eight months ago – they said.
"It was pretty violent relationship," the elder neighbor said.
East Earl police Chief, Kevin McCarthy, confirmed Sunday that police had been to Hall's apartment before Saturday night, but wouldn't elaborate.
The younger neighbor said he called police a couple months ago after seeing Hall grab the woman's head and hit her into a van.
"Then I overheard him saying, 'I know one of those kids isn't mine,'" he said.
That neighbor said he also called Hall's landlord, telling him Hall was dangerous. A message left for the apartment building's owner wasn't immediately returned Sunday.
Online court records show Hall has several convictions for theft-related offenses over dating to 2014. He's also facing trial on three theft-related charges from a May arrest in Warwick Township.
LancasterOnline is covering this story and will update as information become available.