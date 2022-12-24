An East Earl man was killed in a head-on collision in Caernarvon Township on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened 3:15 p.m., on the 6800 block of Route 322/Divison Highway, according to a report from WGAL.

Police told WGAL that a 2002 Jeep Renegade traveling east entered the westbound lane and collided head on with a 2002 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge was David Hurst, 63, of East Earl, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was taken to Reading Hospital and later died from his injuries, according to WGAL.