An East Earl couple is facing charges after officers found them with heroin, nearly two dozen needles and other paraphernalia outside of a Manheim Township Turkey Hill, according to police.

Manheim Township police said officers were called at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the Turkey Hill on New Holland Avenue because Devon Funke, 30, was seen in the bathroom doing heroin.

When officers arrived, they found Funke and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Randall Herbein, with their 8-month-old child in the parking lot of the convenience store, police said.

Funke showed signs of impairment and admitted to officers that she had a hypodermic needle and heroin inside the car, police said.

Officers found 23 hypodermic needles, 19 glassine bags commonly used to store heroin, four water bottle caps and heroin, police said.

The police report did not indicate how much heroin was found.

Funke and Herbein were arrested and the child was released to a family member, police said. The couple is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Funke and Herbein are in Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bail.

Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 28 before District Judge David Miller, according to court dockets.

