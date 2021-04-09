Danielle Bewley, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license. Police say that she shot her husband before being in a standoff with police in her East Drumore Township home on Feb. 14, 2021.
An East Drumore Township woman accused by police of shooting and killing her estranged husband in February had one of her charges waived to Lancaster County Court.
Danielle Bewley, 29, had a single count of criminal homicide waived to county court, according to a criminal docket. A count of firearms not to be carried without a license was withdrawn.
Danielle Bewley is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9:30 a.m. on May 14. At a formal arraignment, defendants are advised of their rights and asked to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
She remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.
Danielle Bewley was charged after police say she shot her estranged husband, Mitchell, four times in a Strasburg parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 14, killing him.
Police said Danielle Bewley called her ex-boyfriend and told him about the shooting. Five minutes after officers were called to the shooting, her ex-boyfriend called police and said that she told him she had "put four bullets in her husband and was on her way home to put one more in her head," according court documents.
Police also said Danielle Bewley said something similar to her sister.
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrested Danielle Bewley at 11:22 p.m. that same day after an hours-long standoff.
A memorial service held for Mitchell Bewley, who was a truck driver, was held on Feb. 24 at LCBC Church in Manheim. The memorial featured a fleet of trucks driven by Bewley's friends and colleagues.
The rig that Mitchell Bewley drove before his tragic death sits in the center of a parking lot surrounded by his trucker friends who wanted to show their support by driving their semis to his memorial service at the LCBC Church in Manheim on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Mitchell Bewley was a truck driver before his tragic death and his trucker friends wanted to show their support by driving their semis to his memorial service at the LCBC Church in Manheim on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
A memorial service was held for Mitchell Bewley on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at LCBC Church in Manheim. Bewley, a truck driver prior to his shooting death on Feb. 14, was honored by trucker friends who drove their semis to the church for the service. Bewley's rig sat at the center of the parking lot and was surrounded by the other vehicles.
The rig that Mitchell Bewley drove before his tragic death sits in the center of a parking lot surrounded by his trucker friends who wanted to show their support by driving their semis to his memorial service at the LCBC Church in Manheim on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
