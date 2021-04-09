An East Drumore Township woman accused by police of shooting and killing her estranged husband in February had one of her charges waived to Lancaster County Court.

Danielle Bewley, 29, had a single count of criminal homicide waived to county court, according to a criminal docket. A count of firearms not to be carried without a license was withdrawn.

Danielle Bewley is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9:30 a.m. on May 14. At a formal arraignment, defendants are advised of their rights and asked to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

She remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Danielle Bewley was charged after police say she shot her estranged husband, Mitchell, four times in a Strasburg parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 14, killing him.

Police said Danielle Bewley called her ex-boyfriend and told him about the shooting. Five minutes after officers were called to the shooting, her ex-boyfriend called police and said that she told him she had "put four bullets in her husband and was on her way home to put one more in her head," according court documents.

Police also said Danielle Bewley said something similar to her sister.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrested Danielle Bewley at 11:22 p.m. that same day after an hours-long standoff.

A memorial service held for Mitchell Bewley, who was a truck driver, was held on Feb. 24 at LCBC Church in Manheim. The memorial featured a fleet of trucks driven by Bewley's friends and colleagues.