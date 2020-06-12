When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, June 4.

What happened: Supervisor Jim Landis approved resident Daryl Sensenig’s final subdivision plan May 20. Sensenig is planning to sell 5 acres on his farm on 678 Solanco Road, Quarryville, for commercial use. The property is located on the boundary between the agricultural and commercial zoning districts and adjacent to Solanco High School. So far, there have been no buyers or definite plans for the commercial use of the 5 acres.

Emergency: Township supervisors rescinded the disaster emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic issued March 20.

Auditor: Supervisors officially accepted the resignation of auditor Dennis Lefever. The board has 30 days to appoint a new auditor to finish Lefever’s six-year term. Lefever was appointed to township auditor in 2012. He replaced current supervisor Brett Holzhauer.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet 7:30 p.m. July 2. The meeting will be held in person with social distancing measures in place.