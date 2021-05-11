An East Drumore Township man tortured a horse by refusing to treat its injuries for months after it was struck by a vehicle, then shot and killed it rather than obtaining veterinary care, according to Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Mark S. Fisher, 37, was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities found the Morgan filly underweight, with her ribs and hips showing and unable to walk on her front right leg, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Authorities arrived at Fisher’s residence in the 900 block of Deaver Road in late August 2020 after receiving tips that a horse was seen limping with a possibly dislocated leg, according to the affidavit.

The animal’s ankle appeared to be bent in a manner that caused her extreme difficulty walking, and her other front leg was “bowed out” in what appeared to be an overcorrection due to her inability to put weight on the injured leg, SPCA said. The horse was unable to walk normally or put pressure on her front legs as she attempted to hobble.

Fisher told investigators he was aware of the horse’s ankle issues, which were caused by her being struck by a car in February or March of 2020, breaking her right leg, according to the affidavit. Fisher told authorities the animal had not received veterinary care in the months since the incident.

Fisher’s inaction caused the horse “prolonged pain and suffering,” SPCA said.

An SPCA officer told Fisher of the “severe neglect of the situation” and that the animal needed veterinary care, according to the affidavit. Fisher said he would euthanize the animal instead.

Officers returned to Fisher’s residence on Sept. 1, where they learned that Fisher made the filly walk up a hill where he then shot her in the head as his method of euthanasia, SPCA said.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled, court documents show.