A 1-year-old girl overdosed and nearly died after an East Drumore Township man and woman allowed the child to come into contact with drugs in their home, according to state police.

Wesley Aaron Horting, 40, and Brittany Nicole Stotler, 35, found the girl having difficulty breathing at their residence in the first block of Ann Place shortly before midnight the evening of Aug. 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The child, unable to breathe on her own, was given Naloxone while being transported to a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, police said. Naloxone is “a life-saving medication that can reverse and overdose from opioids,” according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

A blood test determined the infant had fentanyl, synthetic opioids and a muscle relaxer in her system at the time.

A doctor at the hospital later stated the girl’s brain would have been deprived of oxygen, likely resulting in her serious injury or death, had first responders not given the Naloxone.

Horting and Stotler, who are engaged, never told first responders the child may have come into contact with drugs in their home, which could have resulted in the infant dying, police said.

Stotler told investigators she was lying down when she noticed the infant’s breathing became raspy and called 911 around 11:50 p.m., unsure of what was causing the issue.

Troopers found drug paraphernalia Stotler admitted was used for heroin when they returned to the residence just after 5 a.m., though Stotler denied the paraphernalia was hers. Horting claimed he and Stotler had been clean of drugs for 18 months and became frustrated when investigators asked if the child may have had access to drugs, police said.

The couple denied troopers’ requests to further search the residence, but investigators returned later in the day with a search warrant, finding the downstairs living area “in deplorable conditions” with drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles and other supplies used for heroin within reach of the child, according to the affidavit.

Three other children ages 13, 8 and 11 also lived in the home at the time. The affidavit did not state if the children were ever removed from the home.

Horting and Stotler were each charged Friday with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor drug violation.

Neither has been arrested yet, court records show.