When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, May 7.

What happened: Supervisors adopted zoning ordinance amendments regarding farm-support operations, short-term lodging and bed-and-breakfast businesses. The actions were tabled at the April 2 meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

B&Bs: The amendment defines a bed-and-breakfast as a single-family detached dwelling, where between one and five bedrooms are rented to overnight guests on a daily basis for periods not exceeding two weeks. Breakfast may be offered only to registered overnight guests.

Farm support: A farm-support business is an accessory use of a property in which residents engage in a secondary business to provide supplemental income. Special events or weddings on a property are not included. The minimum lot size is 10 acres, and additional areas can’t be subdivided out. Only one farm support business may be operated on a property.

Lodging: A short-term lodging is an owner-occupied dwelling that provides rooms for transient occupancy, as defined in this part, to individuals unrelated to the permanent occupants. On a property that contains more than one dwelling unit, short-term lodging accommodations may be offered in each dwelling unit as long as the owners of the property occupy one of the dwelling units as their primary residence. Operators must be licensed, provide a parking plan, and can only operate 150 cumulative days in one calendar year. Transient occupants can stay a maximum of 30 days. Short-term lodgers often use e online services such as Airbnb, Vrbo and HomeAway.

Cancellation: The May meeting for The Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council was canceled. Next meeting is scheduled for June 16.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold an in-person meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 4.