An East Donegal Township couple convicted in July of abusing and torturing an 11-year-old girl in 2018 will serve a minimum of two years behind bars.

Jodie Hudson-Greenly, 43, was sentenced to two to five years in prison. Kenneth Greenly III, 36, was sentenced to two to four years, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

Assistant district attorney Janie Swinehart called Hudson-Greenly the “ringleader” of the abuse, saying that she decided and enacted the punishments. Judge Margaret Miller said the pair have different sentences because of the "facts of the case."

Greenly and Hudson-Greenly were the girl’s father and stepmother and, according to the district attorney’s office, they bragged about what they did to the child.

They were convicted of felony counts of endangering a child, conspiracy and misdemeanor assault in July 2019.

The abuse happened over the weekend of April 20 to April 22, 2018, according to the district attorney's office, and included wall-sits for hours, beatings with a belt, not being allowed to eat, sleep or shower and forcing the girl to go to the bathroom through her clothes.

Story continues after video:

According to the district attorney’s office, the abuse happened at the couple’s home on Red Cedar lane in Marietta and at the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department firehouse, where the couple were formerly volunteers.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In statements that were read aloud in court by her adoptive mother, the girl asked the couple why she was abused, writing that her stepmother never loved her or gave her a chance to build a loving relationship, the district attorney's office said.

The district attorney's office said that the abuse at the firehouse was reported to police, who were already investigating.

More Lancaster County crime news: